× Expand Kentucky State Parks

July 24 – 29: Pioneer Life Week: 30th Anniversary! During a week dedicated to the Revolutionary War, The War of 1812 and the settlement of lands around the Ohio River, re-enactors, and other special programs bring this rich heritage back to life. The pioneer camp is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday. Programs featured throughout the week including tomahawk throwing, black powder rifle demonstrations, spinning and weaving demonstrations, primitive fire making, pioneer clothing interpretation and other living history skill demonstrations.