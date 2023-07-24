Pioneer Life Week

Carter Caves State Resort Park 344 Caveland Dr., City of Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164

July 24 – 29: Pioneer Life Week: 30th Anniversary! During a week dedicated to the Revolutionary War, The War of 1812 and the settlement of lands around the Ohio River, re-enactors, and other special programs bring this rich heritage back to life. The pioneer camp is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday. Programs featured throughout the week including tomahawk throwing, black powder rifle demonstrations, spinning and weaving demonstrations, primitive fire making, pioneer clothing interpretation and other living history skill demonstrations.

Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
