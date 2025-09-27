Pikeville Pride is back for its 6th annual celebration on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 12 PM to 7 PM at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Plaza in downtown Pikeville. Join us for an afternoon of drag shows, live music, art, food & drinks, vendors, guest speakers (including some special guest speakers) and so much more! This all-ages, family-friendly event celebrates the diversity and inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community in eastern Kentucky, and everyone is welcome.

Tickets are required for entry. For safety and security, every attendee regardless of age must have an e-ticket which will be scanned before admission to the plaza. Tickets are available online ONLY with NO exceptions.

Grab your free general admission ticket now at bit.ly/PikevillePride2025 and secure your spot in the biggest Pride party in EKY!