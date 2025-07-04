× Expand Courtesy Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival

Pigeon Forge looks good in red, white, and blue, and so will you at the 2025 Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival. Join us at Patriot Park on July 4 for a night of live music, food, and fun games in celebration of our great nation’s birthday.

Where is the Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival? The Patriot Festival takes place in Patriot Park in Pigeon Forge, located right along Old Mill Square.

The park is dedicated to veterans from the Sevier County area. If you walk around the park along the Little Pigeon River, you will see flags from all 50 of our United States and from branches of the armed forces.

In the center of the park is the Patriot Missile, made famous during the first Gulf War. The Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival is held in Patriot Park every year.