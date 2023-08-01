Pickin' in Parsons Bluegrass Festival

× Expand Pickin' in Parsons

2017 INTERNATIONALBLUEGRASS EVENT OF THE YEAR

August 1-5 2023

***CLICK TO GET YOUR TICKETS ONLINE***​ Or call 304-478-3515

Tuesday

​11AM & 3PM The Price Sisters

12PM & 4PM The Special Consensus

1PM & 6PM Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys

2PM & 7PM Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

8PM Bluegrass Cardinals Tribute Band

Wednesday

11AM & 3PM Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

12PM & 4PM Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive

1PM & 6PM Lonesome River Band

2PM & 7PM Po’ Ramblin Boys

8PM Appalachian Road Show

Thursday

11AM & 3PM Cup O’ Joe

12PM & 4PM Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

1PM & 6PM Darin & Brooke Aldridge

2PM & 7PM The Malpass Brothers

8 PM Authentic Unlimited

Friday

11AM & 3PM Darrin Nicholson Band

12PM & 4PM Fast Track

1PM & 6PM Junior Sisk Band

2PM & 7PM Blue Highway

8PM No Joke Jimmy’s

Saturday

11AM & 3PM Little Roy & Lizzy

12PM & 4PM Dave Adkins Band

1PM & 6PM Tina Adair

2PM & 7PM Rhonda Vincent & the Rage

8PM The Seldom Scene

Camping

Non-service camping is $15 per night. Showers, restrooms, and dump stations available. Generators welcome.

Camp fires and jamming are always welcome.

Fees listed here are in addition to event tickets. Upon arrival to camp, you must have a ticket for the remainder of the festival

In Advance

$85 Full Festival Pass

$75 Three Day (Thur, Fr, Sat)

$40 Any Single Day

$30 Evening Pass (after 5 P.M.)

Kids 12 or Under : Free with ticketed adult

At the Gate

$105 Full Festival Pass

$90 Three Day (Thur, Fr, Sat)

$45 Any Single Day

$30 Evening Pass (after 5 P.M.)

Kids 12 or Under : Free with ticketed adult

A huge thank you to the St. George Medical Clinic. We appreciate your support of our community.