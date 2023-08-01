Pickin' in Parsons Bluegrass Festival
to
Five River Campgrounds Parsons, West Virginia
Pickin' in Parsons
2017 INTERNATIONALBLUEGRASS EVENT OF THE YEAR
August 1-5 2023
***CLICK TO GET YOUR TICKETS ONLINE*** Or call 304-478-3515
Tuesday
11AM & 3PM The Price Sisters
12PM & 4PM The Special Consensus
1PM & 6PM Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys
2PM & 7PM Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
8PM Bluegrass Cardinals Tribute Band
Wednesday
11AM & 3PM Seth Mulder & Midnight Run
12PM & 4PM Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive
1PM & 6PM Lonesome River Band
2PM & 7PM Po’ Ramblin Boys
8PM Appalachian Road Show
Thursday
11AM & 3PM Cup O’ Joe
12PM & 4PM Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
1PM & 6PM Darin & Brooke Aldridge
2PM & 7PM The Malpass Brothers
8 PM Authentic Unlimited
Friday
11AM & 3PM Darrin Nicholson Band
12PM & 4PM Fast Track
1PM & 6PM Junior Sisk Band
2PM & 7PM Blue Highway
8PM No Joke Jimmy’s
Saturday
11AM & 3PM Little Roy & Lizzy
12PM & 4PM Dave Adkins Band
1PM & 6PM Tina Adair
2PM & 7PM Rhonda Vincent & the Rage
8PM The Seldom Scene
Camping
- Non-service camping is $15 per night. Showers, restrooms, and dump stations available. Generators welcome.
- Camp fires and jamming are always welcome.
- Fees listed here are in addition to event tickets. Upon arrival to camp, you must have a ticket for the remainder of the festival
In Advance
- $85 Full Festival Pass
- $75 Three Day (Thur, Fr, Sat)
- $40 Any Single Day
- $30 Evening Pass (after 5 P.M.)
- Kids 12 or Under : Free with ticketed adult
At the Gate
- $105 Full Festival Pass
- $90 Three Day (Thur, Fr, Sat)
- $45 Any Single Day
- $30 Evening Pass (after 5 P.M.)
- Kids 12 or Under : Free with ticketed adult
A huge thank you to the St. George Medical Clinic. We appreciate your support of our community.