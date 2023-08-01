Pickin' in Parsons Bluegrass Festival

to

Five River Campgrounds Parsons, West Virginia

2017 INTERNATIONALBLUEGRASS EVENT OF THE YEAR

August 1-5 2023

Tuesday

​11AM & 3PM The Price Sisters

12PM & 4PM The Special Consensus

1PM & 6PM Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys

2PM & 7PM Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

8PM Bluegrass Cardinals Tribute Band

Wednesday

11AM & 3PM Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

12PM & 4PM Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive

1PM & 6PM Lonesome River Band

2PM & 7PM Po’ Ramblin Boys

8PM Appalachian Road Show

Thursday

11AM & 3PM Cup O’ Joe

12PM & 4PM Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

1PM & 6PM Darin & Brooke Aldridge

2PM & 7PM The Malpass Brothers

8 PM Authentic Unlimited

Friday

11AM & 3PM Darrin Nicholson Band

12PM & 4PM Fast Track

1PM & 6PM Junior Sisk Band

2PM & 7PM Blue Highway

8PM No Joke Jimmy’s

Saturday

11AM & 3PM Little Roy & Lizzy

12PM & 4PM Dave Adkins Band

1PM & 6PM Tina Adair

2PM & 7PM Rhonda Vincent & the Rage

8PM The Seldom Scene

Camping

  • Non-service camping is $15 per night. Showers, restrooms, and dump stations available. Generators welcome.
  • Camp fires and jamming are always welcome.
  • Fees listed here are in addition to event tickets. Upon arrival to camp, you must have a ticket for the remainder of the festival

In Advance

  • $85 Full Festival Pass
  • $75 Three  Day (Thur, Fr, Sat)
  • $40 Any Single Day
  • $30 Evening Pass (after 5 P.M.)
  • Kids 12 or Under : Free with ticketed adult

At the Gate

  • $105 Full Festival Pass
  • $90  Three  Day (Thur, Fr, Sat)
  • $45 Any Single Day
  • $30 Evening Pass (after 5 P.M.)
  • Kids 12 or Under : Free with ticketed adult

A huge thank you to the St. George Medical Clinic. We appreciate your support of our community.

Info

