Pickens Summer Concert Series: The Tams

Join us in downtown Pickens Friday, October 4, 2025, for an evening with The Tams playing legendary beach music.

Get ready for another amazing season of music under the stars in downtown Pickens! The City of Pickens is proud to present the 2025 Pickens Summer Concert Series — a lineup of unforgettable nights filled with live music, community spirit, and family fun. Bring your chairs, your blankets, and your people—we’ll bring the music! It's free and non-ticketed! Plus, we'll have food and drinks available for purchase.