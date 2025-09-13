Pickens Summer Concert Series: Carolina Highway Band

Pickens Amphitheater 114 W. Main St, Pickens, South Carolina 29671

Join us in downtown Pickens for an evening with the Carolina Highway Band, a nostalgic mix of rock, country and blues.

Get ready for another amazing season of music under the stars in downtown Pickens! The City of Pickens is proud to present the 2025 Pickens Summer Concert Series — a lineup of unforgettable nights filled with live music, community spirit, and family fun. Bring your chairs, your blankets, and your people—we’ll bring the music! It's free and non-ticketed! Plus, we'll have food and drinks available for purchase.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
864-878-6421
