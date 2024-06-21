Pickens Summer Concert Series

Pickens, SC Main Street, Pickens, South Carolina 29671

Kicking off summer with a tune! 

Join us for the FREE Pickens Summer Concert Series starting June 21st at 7:00 PM in the Pickens Amphitheater! 

We’re thrilled to feature the legendary Swingin’ Medallions, bringing you their fantastic beats that are perfect for dancing the night away! 

 Delight in a variety of food trucks, refreshing beverages, and an atmosphere buzzing with excitement. This is a family-friendly event, so bring everyone along for a fabulous evening!

 Save the Date:

  •  June 21
  •  7:00 PM
  •  Pickens Amphitheater

Spread the word, grab your lawn chairs, and get ready to enjoy a night filled with great music, food, and community spirit! 

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
864-878-6421
