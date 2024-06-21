Pickens Summer Concert Series
to
Pickens, SC Main Street, Pickens, South Carolina 29671
City of Pickens
Kicking off summer with a tune!
Join us for the FREE Pickens Summer Concert Series starting June 21st at 7:00 PM in the Pickens Amphitheater!
We’re thrilled to feature the legendary Swingin’ Medallions, bringing you their fantastic beats that are perfect for dancing the night away!
Delight in a variety of food trucks, refreshing beverages, and an atmosphere buzzing with excitement. This is a family-friendly event, so bring everyone along for a fabulous evening!
Save the Date:
- June 21
- 7:00 PM
- Pickens Amphitheater
Spread the word, grab your lawn chairs, and get ready to enjoy a night filled with great music, food, and community spirit!