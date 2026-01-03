× Expand Courtesy Pickens Azalea Festival

When the azaleas are blooming in Pickens, South Carolina the little town celebrates! For over 42 years friends and family come back home for one of the largest family reunions in the Southeast, the Pickens Azalea Festival. Join with us for our two-day event each year on the last weekend in April. The weekend’s events begin with our annual cruise-in at 6 PM on Friday and continue Saturday as we welcome local artisan & crafters to the streets! Come join in the family fun and enjoy tastes from across the Southeast and musicians from across the nation. We can’t wait to see you there!