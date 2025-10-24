Pickens Appalachian Folk Festival

The Third Annual Pickens Appalachian Folk Festival is happening on October 24-25 at the Hagood MIll Historic Site located at 138 Hagood Mill Rd, Pickens, SC 29671

This two-day event celebrates the unique Appalachian heritage in Northern Pickens County and the Upstate of South Carolina. 

Join us Friday evening for a magical night of bluegrass, and gear up for a Saturday packed with music, artisan vendors, and delicious food.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
864-898-2936
