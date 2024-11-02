× Expand Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce Web 2nd Annual Pickens Appalachian Folk Festival

The Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce will host the second annual Pickens Appalachian Folk Festival on November 1st -2nd, 2024! The festival is a two day event that celebrates the unique Appalachian heritage in northern Pickens County and the Upstate of South Carolina. It will begin on Friday evening with bluegrass in the amphitheater, food and beverage trucks and lead into a fun filled Saturday of music, craft vendors, and delicious food. Visit our website for vendor and sponsorship opportunities and music lineup.