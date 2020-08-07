Penland 35th Annual Benefit Auction

to Google Calendar - Penland 35th Annual Benefit Auction - 2020-08-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Penland 35th Annual Benefit Auction - 2020-08-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Penland 35th Annual Benefit Auction - 2020-08-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Penland 35th Annual Benefit Auction - 2020-08-07 00:00:00

Penland School of Craft 67 Doras Trail, Penland, North Carolina 28765

The Penland Benefit Auction is a gala weekend in the North Carolina mountains featuring the sale of over 240 works in books, clay, drawing, glass, iron, letterpress, painting, photography, printmaking, textiles, and wood. The Penland auction is one of the most important craft collecting events in the Southeast and a perfect opportunity to support Penland’s educational programs, which have helped thousands of people live creative lives.

Info

Penland School of Craft 67 Doras Trail, Penland, North Carolina 28765 View Map
828-765-2359
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Penland 35th Annual Benefit Auction - 2020-08-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Penland 35th Annual Benefit Auction - 2020-08-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Penland 35th Annual Benefit Auction - 2020-08-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Penland 35th Annual Benefit Auction - 2020-08-07 00:00:00