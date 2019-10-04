PEANUTS™ The Great Pumpkin Patch Express

Guests will hear a narration of Schulz’s “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” as the train travels to the Pumpkin Patch. Upon arrival, passengers will be greeted and have a photo opportunity with Charlie Brown, Lucy, and Snoopy. During your 1 hour and 30 minute layover, your activities to enjoy at The Great Pumpkin Patch will include: campfire marshmallows, coloring station, temporary tattoos, trick or treating, bouncy house (weather permitting) & wagon rides. And kids, don’t forget to wear your Halloween costumes! There will be plenty of PEANUTS™ merchandise at the GSMR Gift Store and Train Museum! Each child will also select their own pumpkin from The Great Pumpkin Patch to take home. Ticket prices start at $56 for Adults (13 years old and up), $32 for Children (2-12 years) and complimentary for Infants (23 months and under).