Peaches and Beaches Festival

West Oaks Farm & Market 4305 Middle Road, Winchester, Virginia 22602

Join us for another fun festival at West Oaks, Peaches and Beaches, Sunday, August 3, 2025!

Peach season with a beachy theme! Enjoy peach flavored favorites, homemade milkshakes, peach picking from the orchard, live music, kids' attractions, peachy and beachy lunch specials, luau decorations, peachy and beachy drink specials from the bar, and more!

Admission is free! No outside food or beverage permitted. 

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
