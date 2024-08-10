Peach Festival

Everything peaches!!!!!!! Peach cobbler, peach pie, peach turnovers, peach slushees, peach ice cream, and fresh peaches GALORE!!!! Enjoy music by Allen Boyd and The Waysiders from 1-3 P.M while sitting on the front porch or in the picnic pavilion. Blue Ridge Bar-B-Q and 3 Fires Oven Pizza will be serving food all day. We'll have a variety of crafters/vendors here in front of the farm market and the kids can hop on the cow train for a ride and everyone can enjoy the scenic wagon ride around the farm.