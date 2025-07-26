Join us for Peach Festival at The Orchard Saturday, July 26, 2025!

We sell our fresh apples and peaches by the bag -- and you even pick them yourself! Peaches are in season from June 20 to September 15, and apple season begins on September 1. (We grow a number of different varieties of apples which ripen at different times throughout the Fall. Please see our Apple Schedule here to know when your favorite kind is ready for picking.) Of course, all of our produce -- along with many other food products -- are available for purchase at our old-style country store. Store hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and our fields are available for fruit picking -- or simply a delightful walk -- from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you wish to pick your own fruit, please see the sales clerk, select a bag, and pre-pay (bags come in different sizes and you are allowed to fill any you purchase). Our orchards also host a number of special events (see schedule below) which we invite you to attend. We are open Monday thru Saturday and closed Sundays. Come and enjoy this premier agrotourism attraction!

Apple Blossom Festival - 2nd Sat. in April

Peach Festival - 4th Sat. in July

Apple Harvest Festival -3rd Sat. in October

Apple Valley 5K- 1st Sat. in November

Wagon Rides available Monday-Friday by appointment