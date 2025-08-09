Peach Festival at Marker-Miller Orchards

Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market
3035 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, Virginia 22602

Everything peaches! Peach cobbler, peach pie, peach turnovers, peach slushees, peach ice cream, and fresh peaches GALORE!  Enjoy music by Allen Boyd and The Waysiders from 1-3 p.m. while sitting on the front porch or in the picnic pavilion.  Blue Ridge Bar-B-Q and 3 Fires Oven Pizza will be serving food all day.  We'll have a variety of crafters/vendors here in front of the farm market, the kids can hop on the cow train for a ride, and everyone can enjoy the scenic wagon ride around the farm.

Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market
3035 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, Virginia 22602
