Peach Festival at Marker-Miller Orchards

Everything peaches! Peach cobbler, peach pie, peach turnovers, peach slushees, peach ice cream, and fresh peaches GALORE! Enjoy music by Allen Boyd and The Waysiders from 1-3 p.m. while sitting on the front porch or in the picnic pavilion. Blue Ridge Bar-B-Q and 3 Fires Oven Pizza will be serving food all day. We'll have a variety of crafters/vendors here in front of the farm market, the kids can hop on the cow train for a ride, and everyone can enjoy the scenic wagon ride around the farm.