First Horizon Pavilion 1826 Reggie White Blvd, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Come get some fresh peaches straight from the farm at the Chattanooga Market Peach Festival Sunday, July 13, 2025!
The Peach Festival inspires our talented Chattanooga Market vendors to incorporate peach flavors, smells, and peachy themes into their offerings today! Folks can enjoy treats such as fresh peach salsa, peach jams & jellies, peach pastries, peach cobbler, peach candles, peach lotions … and fresh picked peaches!
