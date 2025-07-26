× Expand Courtesy Graves Mountain Farm and Lodges

Join us for our 12th Annual Peach Day Festival at Graves Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, Virginia, Saturday, July 26, 2025!

Live music by "Jimmy O" 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Fresh PEACHES will be available by the half peck, one peck, half bushel and pound.

Visit the farmyard and all the animals.

Schedule a Horseback Trail Ride

Pony Rides at the Festival

Hayrides

Nature Walk - 11 a.m. from Main Lodge Porch with Jenn & Daniel of In True Nature

Hot Dogs, Pork BBQ Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders, Veggie Wrap, Chicken Wrap with Peaches and other Graves Mountain Foods.

Peach Ice Cream, Peach Milkshakes, Peach Preserves, and Fresh Peaches, Peach Wine and other produce for sale. Kettle Corn, Funnel Cakes and more...

Beer, Wine and Our Own Hard Cider - Graves Mountain SQUEEZE

Over 40 Craft Vendors

Bluegrass on the Main Lodge Porch Saturday Evening

Smokin' Trout Trio with Ellen on the Fiddle

5:30 to 8 PM with Campfire and Marshmallow Roasting

Cash Bar with Local Wines, Moonshine, Beer and Cider

Farm to Table Buffet 5:30 - 8:00 PM at the Graves Mountain Farmhouse Restaurant (Email us at info@gravesmountain.com to reserve your place at the table.)