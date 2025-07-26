Peach Day Festival
to
Graves Mountain Lodge 205 Graves' Mountain Lane Route 670, Syria, Virginia 22743
Courtesy Graves Mountain Farm and Lodges
Join us for our 12th Annual Peach Day Festival at Graves Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, Virginia, Saturday, July 26, 2025!
- Live music by "Jimmy O" 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
- Fresh PEACHES will be available by the half peck, one peck, half bushel and pound.
- Visit the farmyard and all the animals.
- Schedule a Horseback Trail Ride
- Pony Rides at the Festival
- Hayrides
- Nature Walk - 11 a.m. from Main Lodge Porch with Jenn & Daniel of In True Nature
Hot Dogs, Pork BBQ Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders, Veggie Wrap, Chicken Wrap with Peaches and other Graves Mountain Foods.
Peach Ice Cream, Peach Milkshakes, Peach Preserves, and Fresh Peaches, Peach Wine and other produce for sale. Kettle Corn, Funnel Cakes and more...
Beer, Wine and Our Own Hard Cider - Graves Mountain SQUEEZE
Over 40 Craft Vendors
Bluegrass on the Main Lodge Porch Saturday Evening
Smokin' Trout Trio with Ellen on the Fiddle
5:30 to 8 PM with Campfire and Marshmallow Roasting
Cash Bar with Local Wines, Moonshine, Beer and Cider
Farm to Table Buffet 5:30 - 8:00 PM at the Graves Mountain Farmhouse Restaurant (Email us at info@gravesmountain.com to reserve your place at the table.)