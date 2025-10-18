× Expand Courtesy Pawsfest

SAVE THE DATE - MORE DETAILS TO COME!

1ST ANNUAL PAWSFEST (formerly Paws in the Park) is a fun-filled event for families and their pets!

This exciting, outdoor music festival is set to bring together pet lovers, families, and the local community for a day filled with fun, entertainment, and, of course, plenty of furry friends!

PAWSFEST will have something for everyone this fall and 100% of the proceeds goes to the Humane Society of Blue Ridge.

FOR PETS: We will have a parade of pets, pet costume contest, dog agility course, agility course contest, pet vendors, rescue organizations and of course lots of adoptable fur-babies!

FOR HUMANS: We will have an array of food trucks, beer/wine, vendors (not just pet vendors), pumpkin carving contest, photo op, games, giveaways, silent auction and more!

MUSIC: We will have live music on stage from noon until 8pm. We have some GREAT bands coming in from all over to get you up and dancing! We will end the evening with The Celebrity All Star Band (whose members have played with Earth, Wind and Fire). It is a concert to remember!

VIP: We will have a special VIP area that will serve a sit-down dinner by the stage from 5pm - 8pm. VIP tickets must be purchased in advance for $75.

LINK TO PURCHASE COMING SOON!

TICKETS: Adult tickets are $10. Kids 12 & under are FREE. Tickets available at the gate only.

At the corner of East Main and Church Street.