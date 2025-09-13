Welcome to the Pawpaw Festival – West Virginia’s sweetest hidden gem, a celebration of West Virginia’s native fruit, local flavor, and small-town charm! Join us in Paw Paw, WV, on September 13, 2025!

Celebrating the pawpaw fruit, Appalachian heritage, and the vibrant spirit of Paw Paw, WV through community, culture, and connection.

Several local vendors will be on hand to share their homemade desserts, crafts & more! We will have live music featuring some of the area’s best performers! Special guests Todd McCree and Michael Judd will join us to share their expertise and knowledge about pawpaw trees and fruit, and it wouldn't be complete without several varieties of pawpaw fruit to sample!

Schedule

10:00 AM – Festival Opens! Kick off a day of fun with fresh pawpaw treats, local vendors, and community vibes.

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM – Vendor Village – Explore handmade goods, delicious food, and all things pawpaw.

Throughout the Day – Kids’ Activities Bounce house, crafts, games, and hands-on fun for the little ones.

Music Lineup – TBD Stay tuned for amazing artists bringing the festival to life!

Special Guests & Speakers

Todd McCree – Sharing his expertise on pawpaw cultivation.

– Sharing his expertise on pawpaw cultivation. Michael Judd – Discussing pawpaw trees and their impact.

5:00 PM – Festival Wrap-Up – Say farewell until next year with full hearts and happy bellies!