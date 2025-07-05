Patriotic Celebration

to

Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market 3035 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, Virginia 22602

Come join us in celebrating the official start of a new season and our country's independence Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market! Peaches and garden vegetables will be available in the farm market along with a large assortment of baked goods.  Blue Ridge Bar-B-Que will be selling food all day.  Enjoy a stroll around the farm or a scenic wagon ride and the kids can enjoy the playground or hop on the cow train.  Five of a Kind will be performing from 1:00-4:00.  Don't forget the strawberry or peach slushees, hand dipped ice cream and freshly made fudge.

Info

Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market 3035 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, Virginia 22602
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Patriotic Celebration - 2025-07-05 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Patriotic Celebration - 2025-07-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Patriotic Celebration - 2025-07-05 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Patriotic Celebration - 2025-07-05 09:00:00 ical