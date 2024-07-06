Patriotic Celebration

Come join us in celebrating the official start of a new season and our country's independence. Peaches and garden vegetables will be available in the farm market along with a large assortment of baked goods. Blue Ridge Bar-B-Que will be selling food all day. Enjoy a stroll around the farm or a scenic wagon ride and the kids can enjoy the playground or hop on the cow train. Five of a Kind will be performing from 1:00-4:00. Don't forget the strawberry or peach slushees, hand dipped ice cream and fresh made fudge.