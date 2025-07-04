× Expand Courtesy Center for the Performing Arts

Join us at Party on the Plaza with guest entertainer Dwight Martin on Friday, July 4, 2025!

Dwight Martin in an entertainer, guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter from Harrisonburg, VA.

His performances are fun and full of audience favorites. You’ll hear hits from past to present including classic rock, pop, blues, and a few country tunes.

Dwight is a modern one-man-band playing radio hits from the 60s to the 2000s. He played last year for July 4, and we love having him perform again!