Party on the Plaza

Downtown Luray Main Street, Luray, Virginia 22835

Join us at Party on the Plaza with guest entertainer Dwight Martin on Friday, July 4, 2025!

Dwight Martin in an entertainer, guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter from Harrisonburg, VA.

His performances are fun and full of audience favorites. You’ll hear hits from past to present including classic rock, pop, blues, and a few country tunes. 

Dwight is a modern one-man-band playing radio hits from the 60s to the 2000s. He played last year for July 4, and we love having him perform again!

Info

Downtown Luray Main Street, Luray, Virginia 22835
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
Google Calendar - Party on the Plaza - 2025-07-04 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Party on the Plaza - 2025-07-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Party on the Plaza - 2025-07-04 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Party on the Plaza - 2025-07-04 18:00:00 ical