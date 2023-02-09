Handmade Music School Workshops: Partner Dance Lessons

Join us for a FREE Partner Dance Lesson provided by The Handmade Music School. Stephanie Wolf will demonstrate the partner dance basics so you can have fun on the dance floor at Honky Tonk Thursdays!

The lesson will take place on the dance floor in front of the stage from 6:30 - 7 PM. At 7 PM keep practicing to LP Kelly & The Streetsweepers.

The Handmade Music School is dedicated to teaching traditional music and dance from Floyd County and beyond. Handmade Music School offers lessons, classes, workshops and camps throughout the year. www.handmademusicschool.com.