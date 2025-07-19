Pancakes with Pirates

Bridgewater Plaza 16430 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta, Virginia 24121

Ahoy, mateys! Bring the kids out for breakfast and the experience of a lifetime -- Pancakes with the Pirates of Smith Mountain Lake!  Enjoy pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee.

Come in costume for photos and live interactions with the Pirates of SML. Have fun with face painting, balloon animals and a treasure chest filled with goodies for the kids!

LOCATION:  Cancun Bar & Grill at Bridgewater Plaza

COST: $15 for adults | $10 for kids 6+ | $5 for kids 5 and under

Tickets are available online only and will not be sold at the door.

Food & Drink, Kids & Family
