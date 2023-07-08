× Expand Painted Fern Festival

Our Premier fall event, the annual Painted Fern Art Festival at the Rabun County Civic Center is the perfect opportunity for you to meet the talented members of the North Georgia Arts Guild and other artists and fine crafters.

Whether looking for unique art for yourself or the perfect gift, at Painted Fern you will find original works of art and fine crafts that are unique, varied, and represent a spectrum of mediums such as: painting, jewelry, clay, wood, metal, fiber, floral, glass, photography and multi-media.

What: Art & Fine Crafts

When: July 8th and 9th, 2023

Where: Rabun County Civic Center (201 W Savannah St., Clayton, GA 30525)

Admission and parking are free.