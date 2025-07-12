× Expand Courtesy Painted Fern Art Festival

Our premier summer event, the annual Painted Fern Art Festival at the Rabun County Civic Center is the perfect opportunity for you to meet the talented members of the North Georgia Arts Guild and other artists and fine crafters. This year's event takes place July 12-13, 2025.

Whether looking for unique art for yourself or the perfect gift, at Painted Fern you will find original works of art and fine crafts that are unique, varied, and represent a spectrum of mediums such as painting, jewelry, clay, wood, metal, fiber, floral, glass, photography and multi-media.

Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission and parking are free.