Saturday, Oct. 11 & Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | PAGE VALLEY FAIRGROUNDS

A step back in time.

Fall will be at the forefront as the sights, scents, and sounds of the season prevail at the annual Page County Heritage Festival.

First held in 1970, the annual fall festival is one of the oldest arts and crafts shows of its kind in Virginia. Since launching half a century ago, the two-day event — held each October over Columbus Day weekend — has grown to include dozens of crafters and artisans from throughout Virginia and the Valley.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can enjoy food, entertainment, activities, and dozens of demonstrations, with many dressed to reflect Page Valley's olden days. Demonstrations include farm work from Page’s early years, including log sawing, wheat thrashing, corn husking, and hay bailing.

Event-goers can choose from tasty selections ranging from sweet treats like dumplings and donuts to savory selections such as pulled pork, country ham, and cornbread.

A steam and gas engine show and a lineup of small antique engines, tractors and automobiles — all in running condition — will serve as a center point, as well as barrel train rides for the festival’s tiniest goers. Kids can also enjoy face painting, a petting zoo, a pedal tractor pull, a hay maze, and hay and pony rides.

Live entertainment will be on tap in the fairgrounds' barn throughout the weekend. All-day demonstrations will also be on site in exhibit buildings and throughout the fairgrounds, and include spinning, crocheting, apple butter boiling, oil painting, wheel-thrown pottery, basket weaving, and blacksmithing.

The Page County Heritage Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Page County Fairgrounds in Luray. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for kids. The event will be held rain or shine.