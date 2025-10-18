The next River Fest will be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm at “The Flats” beside the river at 1 Limestone Street, Pacolet, SC 29372.

Previously known as the Indian Summer Festival, the Pacolet River Fest is traditionally held on the third Saturday in October in the Pacolet Mills area of town, right along the riverside. This event draws thousands of people to Pacolet with live entertainment, craft vendors, food vendors, and kids' activities. Join us for a full day of awesome views, cold brews, and activities for the whole family!