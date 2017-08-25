Overlanders' Hangout

As an online retailer for the past 4 years, Blue Ridge Overland Gear has just opened it’s doors in Bedford, VA. We are an outdoor adventure gear company, and we proudly make our gear right here in Bedford! We will have all of our Overland-style Expeditionary/Adventure 4×4 vehicles on display in our back parking lot, which is the old “Bedford Hardware” building. We would love to meet our community and have you come check out or store from 6-8pm, afterwhich we will head over to Beale’s Brewery for a beer. For anyone that has the means, we have free offsite camping available just a few minutes from our store for the night. We are looking forward to meeting you!