× Expand PARI Milky Way and meteor from South-Ridge at PARI

Enjoy an evening under the stars and observing the Orionids meteor shower at our historic, mountaintop, Internationally certified Dark Sky Park!

PARI astronomers will show you the night sky and its hidden wonders with telescopes available and plenty of open space for you to sit or lie back and watch the sky as meteors dazzle the night away. PARI educators will also be available to answer your questions.

The CABIN PACKAGE for two people includes dinner, exhibit tours, observing the meteors, night sky observing, an overnight stay in a cabin quarter and breakfast.

The CAMPING PACKAGE includes dinner, exhibit tours, observing the meteors, night sky observing, an overnight stay in a PARI campsite and breakfast.

This is a rain or shine event. If weather does not permit viewing there will be alternate indoor programming. No refunds will be issued!