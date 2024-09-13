Opening Art Reception

× Expand Image Credit: The (Bronze) Wax Monuments Series, 2022, various dimensions Image Credit: The (Bronze) Wax Monuments Series, 2022, various dimensions

Join us for the opening receptions of two compelling exhibitions on September 13, 2024, from 6-8pm.

Johnny Floyd - “Child Be Free”

Smoyer Gallery

Johnny Floyd's exhibition, “Child Be Free,” delves into our relationship with time and identity, drawing inspiration from his grandfather’s work in theoretical physics. Floyd’s art blends archival imagery and innovative techniques to explore themes of ancestry and temporal constructs, using African-American vernacular photography to challenge perceptions of time and identity. This exhibition, supported by The Center for Studying Structures of Race and the Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo Center for Art, invites viewers to reflect on their own temporal existence and connections.

Sandy Williams IV - “Freedom is Not a Metaphor”

Olin Gallery

Sandy Williams IV's “Freedom is Not a Metaphor” presents a powerful exploration of memory and identity through photography, sculpture, and installation. By combining personal narratives with historical context, Williams challenges traditional views on public memory and agency, emphasizing themes of liberation and justice. The exhibition, also funded by the Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo Center for Art and The Center for Studying Structures of Race, encourages dialogue on the impact of historical injustices and the potential for transformative change.

Both exhibitions will be on view from September 13 to December 8, 2024, offering a unique opportunity to engage with profound artistic and cultural dialogues.