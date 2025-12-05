Old Town Winter Village

to

Old Town Winchester South Loudoun Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601

Be transported to a cozy European holiday market this Christmas season in beautiful, historic Old Town Winchester, Virginia, December 5-7, 2025! A village of traditional European food and crafts vendors will be at the heart of the Old Town pedestrian mall, and our many shops will be fully decked out for the holidays and offering specials for shoppers young and old.

Info

Old Town Winchester South Loudoun Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Old Town Winter Village - 2025-12-05 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Old Town Winter Village - 2025-12-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Old Town Winter Village - 2025-12-05 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Old Town Winter Village - 2025-12-05 00:00:00 ical