Join us on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Downtown Blue Ridge, Georgia, for the Annual Old Timers' Parade!

This parade started in the 1950s, and it's a time for all of Blue Ridge to come together and celebrate the 4th of July as well as the way Blue Ridge, Georgia, used to be.

Bring your antique vehicles, dress in period attire or not, it's up to you!