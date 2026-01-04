× Expand Courtesy Floyd Country Store

Join us March 19 – 22, 2026, for another intimate 4-day music camp!

The Handmade Music School, along with The Floyd Country Store, is excited to announce the 7th Annual Floyd County Old Time Music Get Together at the beautiful EcoVillage in Floyd County, Virginia! This amazing four-day camp is scheduled for March 19-22, 2026.

The camp will take place at the Floyd Events Center, which is part of the Floyd EcoVillage. The facility features beautiful timber-framed buildings on 75 private acres just a few miles from the Blue Ridge Parkway and the charming town center of Floyd. The EcoVillage hosts a performance space with a great wooden dance floor, stage and sound system for concerts and dances, and a variety of teaching spaces. There is a dining hall with a commercial kitchen and The Floyd Country Store will offer healthy and high-quality meals throughout the weekend.

The Floyd Old Time Music Get Together offers intermediate and advanced classes in fiddle, banjo, mandolin, guitar, bass, and singing. Afternoon sessions will feature presentations and workshops with visiting masters, and evenings will offer square-dancing, concerts, and lots of tune-playing opportunities.

We have an incredible roster of teaching artists this year including Sami Brama, Leo Shannon, Viv Leva, Riley Calcagno and Nokosee Fields (of the Onlies) plus local/regional artists Jared Boyd, Erynn Marshall, Carl Jones, Martha Spencer, Mac Traynham, Gina Dilg, Raistlin Brabson and Joe DeJarnette.

DETAILS AND REGISTRATION HERE!