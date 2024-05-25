Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $12 general admission (*Friends & Fixture pricing applies)

Join us for an old time dance with Mac Traynham & Friends. Mac has been an advocate for the traditional ‘sound’ of old-time music as found in music of the original mountain people of the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia. Mac is a multi-instrumentalist specializing in clawhammer banjo and old-time fiddle in a corresponding style that seems to attract flatfoot dancers.