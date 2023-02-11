Old Time Dance with Five Mile Mountain Road

The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street, Floyd, Virginia 24091

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $12

Five Mile Mountain Road brings you old-time music with a fresh approach. From the old-time sounds of Charlie Poole and the fiddle music of Clark Kessinger, to first-generation Blue Grass music and original arrangements of western swing, to ragtime and jazz, Five Mile Mountain Road presents an authentic old-time experience reminiscent of the music once heard at dance halls and theaters in days gone by.

Concerts & Live Music
