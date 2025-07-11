Old Time & Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention

Crab Orchard Museum and Pioneer Park 3663 Crab Orchard Road, Tazewell, Virginia 24651

Bring the family to Tazewell for a weekend of traditional Mountain Music, Flat Foot Dancing, Jammin’ on the Porches, Talented Instrument and Band Competitions, Cash Prizes, Camping, and Fellowship in the cool mountain air!

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
