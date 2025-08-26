Old Time Appalachian Christmas Festival
Downtown Galax 403 North Main Street, Galax, Virginia 24333
Slow down and experience some Appalachian Christmas traditions at our annual "Old Time Appalachian Christmas Festival" in downtown Galax, Saturday, December 13, 2025. The streets will be filled with hand-crafted gifts, canned and baked goods, food, heritage demonstrations, live music, s'mores, photo ops, Santa, wagon rides and tons of fun?
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family