Old Time Appalachian Christmas Festival

to

Downtown Galax 403 North Main Street, Galax, Virginia 24333

Slow down and experience some Appalachian Christmas traditions at our annual "Old Time Appalachian Christmas Festival" in downtown Galax, Saturday, December 13, 2025.  The streets will be filled with hand-crafted gifts, canned and baked goods, food, heritage demonstrations, live music, s'mores, photo ops, Santa, wagon rides and tons of fun? 

Info

Downtown Galax 403 North Main Street, Galax, Virginia 24333
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Old Time Appalachian Christmas Festival - 2025-12-13 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Old Time Appalachian Christmas Festival - 2025-12-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Old Time Appalachian Christmas Festival - 2025-12-13 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Old Time Appalachian Christmas Festival - 2025-12-13 11:00:00 ical