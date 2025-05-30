× Expand Courtesy of West Milford, WV

Festivities will kick off Friday afternoon with fun, food, and music! Then Saturday morning, take a six-mile float along the beautiful West Fork River before continuing with the festivities back in West Milford.

The Old Mill & Float the Fork Festival is a two-day event held in beautiful West Milford, WV. The festival celebrates the history and culture of the West Milford and commemorates the removal of three dams from the West Fork River with a seven-mile float from Good Hope, WV, to West Milford, WV. Come on out on May 30-31, 2025, to celebrate with us.

The Old Mill Festival kicks-off on Friday, May 30, at 5 p.m., and the Float the Fork kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, in Good Hope! Cannot wait to see you there! Check out our website and Facebook page for more details and updates!