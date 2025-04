× Expand Courtesy Shop The Market At

Get ready for the Old McDonald Farm Food Truck Takeover on Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. 5 p.m.! Join us at Old McDonald Farm for a mouthwatering day filled with an amazing lineup of food trucks serving up a variety of flavors. Explore unique vendors, enjoy live entertainment, and soak in the vibrant atmosphere! Bring your friends and family, grab a bite, and make unforgettable memories in a beautiful outdoor setting. Don’t miss out on this delicious day of food, fun, and family!