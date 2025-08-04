× Expand Courtesy Old Fiddlers' Convention

The Old Fiddler's Convention was originated in the spring of 1935 when a few members of the then new Moose Lodge #733 needed something to raise funds and promote publicity. In a newspaper item at the time it was stated that the Convention was dedicated to "Keeping alive the memories and sentiments of days gone by and make it possible for people of today to hear and enjoy the tunes of yesterday." The original purpose is held in the same regard today, and the sponsors feel that in some measure this purpose has been accomplished.

The promoters feel that the Annual Old Fiddler's Convention is fast becoming a tradition in country and mountain musical circles, and will do their best to continue bringing to you the tunes which have been handed down from generation to generation in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The fact that many of the contestants are youngsters is encouraging, and we feel that the future of folk and country music is secure.

Important Dates & Schedule of Events