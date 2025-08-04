Old Fiddlers’ Convention
to
Felts Park 601 S. Main St, Galax, Virginia 24333
Courtesy Old Fiddlers' Convention
The Old Fiddler's Convention was originated in the spring of 1935 when a few members of the then new Moose Lodge #733 needed something to raise funds and promote publicity. In a newspaper item at the time it was stated that the Convention was dedicated to "Keeping alive the memories and sentiments of days gone by and make it possible for people of today to hear and enjoy the tunes of yesterday." The original purpose is held in the same regard today, and the sponsors feel that in some measure this purpose has been accomplished.
The promoters feel that the Annual Old Fiddler's Convention is fast becoming a tradition in country and mountain musical circles, and will do their best to continue bringing to you the tunes which have been handed down from generation to generation in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The fact that many of the contestants are youngsters is encouraging, and we feel that the future of folk and country music is secure.
Important Dates & Schedule of Events
- Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - Registration Deadline - All registration forms must be postmarked by this date.
- Sunday, August 3, 2025, 7:00 a.m. - Felts Park Campground Opens. (No walk-in campers until 4:00 p.m.).
- Monday, August 4, 2025, 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. - Registration for Fiddlers' Youth Competition
- Monday, August 4, 2025, 5:30 p.m. - Fiddlers' Youth Competition
- Tuesday, August 5, 2025, 6:00 p.m. - Old Time Fiddle, Dobro, and Mandolin Competitions
- Wednesday, August 6, 2025, 6:00 p.m. - Bluegrass Fiddle, Dulcimer, and Bluegrass Banjo Competitions
- Thursday, August 7, 2025, 6:00 p.m. - Clawhammer Banjo, Autoharp, and Guitar Competitions
- Friday, August 8, 2025, 6:00 p.m. - Old Time Band and Bluegrass Band Competitions
- Saturday, August 9, 2025, 12:00 p.m. - Folk Song and Flatfoot Dance Competitions
- Saturday, August 9, 2025, 6:00 p.m. - Bluegrass Band and Old Time Band Competitions
- Saturday, August 9, 2025 - After competition is complete, Winners Announced
- Sunday, August 10, 2025 - 11:00 a.m. - All campers and vendors must be out of the park. See ya next year!