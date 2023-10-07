× Expand Frontier Culture Museum

Our Annual Oktoberfest is back on October 7, 2023 from 12 PM - 7 PM!

This year we will be joined by the Stonewall Brigade Band, SGTEV Hirschjäger, and the Edelweiss Band for non-stop music and fun. Venture into the museum to learn how 18th century Germans brewed beer and cooked for festivals and special feast days. Explore the American exhibits and see how German culture continued in the descendants of those who immigrated to the American colonies.

Beer will be available for purchase at the Lee S. Cochran Pavilion. Brats and More will be on-site, as well as Rick’s BBQ & Catering, serving up traditionally styled German food.

This is a special ticketed event and annual passes do not cover this event.