Oktoberfest Chattanooga

Chattanooga Market 1826 Reggie White Blvd, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
The Chattanooga Market presents the 24th annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest® – a two-day festival on Saturday, October 11th and Sunday, October 12th, 2025. The weekend features German accents such as a live oompah music, cultural food offerings and an expanded selection of beer, food and fun.
Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm
Sunday: 11 am - 5 pm
Chattanooga Oktoberfest® is an annual must-attend festival for locals and tourists alike, come enjoy this FREE event. Festive German attire highly recommended!