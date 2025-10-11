Oktoberfest Chattanooga

to

Chattanooga Market 1826 Reggie White Blvd, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

The Chattanooga Market presents the 24th annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest® – a two-day festival on Saturday, October 11th and Sunday, October 12th, 2025. The weekend features German accents such as a live oompah music, cultural food offerings and an expanded selection of beer, food and fun.

Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm

Sunday: 11 am - 5 pm

Chattanooga Oktoberfest® is an annual must-attend festival for locals and tourists alike, come enjoy this FREE event. Festive German attire highly recommended!

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
