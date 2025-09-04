× Expand Courtesy Helen Chamber of Commerce

Welcome to the Official Home of the 55th Annual Helen Oktoberfest

Join us at the Helen Festhalle for the OFFICIAL Helen Oktoberfest celebration! The Helen Oktoberfest is the longest running Oktoberfest in the United States. The 2025 Helen Oktoberfest runs from September 4 through November 2. For our 55th Anniversary celebration we’ve added another week to our Oktoberfest! Come join us October 27 through November 2 for more live music and fun all week long! We will be having a costume contest on Halloween Night!

Dates

Sept 4 – 7, 2025 -- (Thursday – Sunday)

Sept 11 – 14, 2025 -- (Thursday – Sunday)

Sept 18 – 21, 2025 -- (Thursday – Sunday)

Sept 25 – Nov 2, 2025 -- (nightly)

Hours

Monday through Thursday -- 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Friday -- 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Saturday -- 1:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Sunday -- 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Parade

The 2025 Oktoberfest Parade will begin at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The tapping of the first keg of Oktoberfest will take place immediately after the parade at the Fussen Biergarten at the Helen Festhalle.

Admission (Subject to change)

IDs WILL BE CHECKED AT THE DOOR (ALL AGES)

Adults

Monday – Thursday: $10.00

Friday/Saturday: $15.00

Friday/Saturday pass: $25.00

Sunday: FREE!

Active & Retired Military: FREE with a military ID! Veterans receive a discount!

Kids