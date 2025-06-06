× Expand Courtesy Off the Rails Concert Series

The annual Off the Rails Entertainment Series is one of Downtown Dalton’s biggest free live music events, and it’s one you won’t want to miss.

Created in the early 2000s to build a live music scene in Downtown Dalton throughout the summer, Off the Rails is a joint effort between the Convention & Visitors Bureau, Downtown Dalton Development Authority, Community Foundation, and the Creative Arts Guild to bring amazing musical talent to the area. The performing artists and bands span across diverse genres of music, featuring Bluegrass, Latino, Blues, Indie, Country, Rock and much more.

Off the Rails kicks off in the summer, held every Friday through June and July, the 1st Friday in August, and the 3rd Friday of September. Performances are held outdoors at Burr Performing Arts Park in the heart of Downtown Dalton. Opening acts take the stage at 6:30 PM. All concert nights are FREE admission with wine, craft beer, and domestic bottles available for purchase on-site.

Off the Rails is about bringing people together to share in the gift of music with locals and visitors to the community alike! Stay up to date with Off the Rails and other events on DaltonEvents.com.