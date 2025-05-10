Of These Mountains Spring Marketplace
Downtown Clayton 201 W Savannah St, Clayton, Georgia 30525
The Of These Mountains Marketplace is a unique outdoor shopping experience that celebrates and brings together over 100+ local artists, makers, small businesses and entrepreneurs from the surrounding areas. The event is held at the Rabun County Civic Center Pavilions, 201 W Savannah St., in downtown Clayton, Georgia.
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family