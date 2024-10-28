October 2024 Folk Art at the Lakes Craft Workshops

Enjoy the beauty of fall at our October Folk Art at the Lakes Workshops. Not only can you learn fine arts, but you can also take it all in at our picturesque facilities at Cedar Lakes. October is the perfect time to attend our workshops, not too hot and beautiful fall colors. To apply, please submit your registration at www.cedarlakes.com/craft-workshops/.

FEATURED CLASSES:

🔵 Bowed Psaltery/Mountain Dulcimer with Tish Westman

🟠 Ribbed Baskets with Debbie Martzall

🔴 Stained Glass with Stephanie Danz

🟡 Tinsmithing with Jeff Leister

🟣 Watercolors with Debbie Lester

🟢 Woodcarving with Bob Barris

🟤 Woodturning with Harry Newman