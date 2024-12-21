Ober Mountain Cereal with Santa

Make cherished family memories at the Cereal with Santa holiday breakfast on Saturday, December 14 and 21. Cereal with Santa is a ticketed event featuring a yummy breakfast of cereals, pastries, and other holiday treats, a surprise gift, Christmas movies, a holiday sing – a – long, and of course, pictures with the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus! Ticket holders will receive a Fast Pass for the Aerial Tram up to the mountain top Ober Event Lounge to begin the adventure.

Cereal with Santa is from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14 and Saturday, December 21. Advance reservations are required.

