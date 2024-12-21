Ober Mountain Cereal with Santa

× Expand Ober Mountain Join Santa Claus for breakfast at Ober Mountain!

Make cherished family memories at the Cereal with Santa holiday breakfast on Saturday, December 14 and 21. Cereal with Santa is a ticketed event featuring a yummy breakfast of cereals, pastries, and other holiday treats, a surprise gift, Christmas movies, a holiday sing – a – long, and of course, pictures with the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus! Ticket holders will receive a Fast Pass for the Aerial Tram up to the mountain top Ober Event Lounge to begin the adventure.

Cereal with Santa is from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14 and Saturday, December 21. Advance reservations are required.