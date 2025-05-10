NRVMGA Annual Plant Sale

× Expand Amanda Kelly Flyer 2025 2.pdf - 1 New River Valley Master Gardener Association Annual Plant Sale on May 10th 2025.

Mark your calendars for the annual plant sale hosted by the New River Valley Master Gardeners Association on May 10th, 2025, from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Montgomery County Government Center 755 Roanoke Street, Christiansburg, Va 24073.

The majority of the plants will be cultivated by our dedicated Master Gardener Volunteers, with additional contributions from local businesses. Proceeds from the sale will support the NRVMGA Grant Program, which assists local organizations in initiating or enhancing gardening projects that positively impact our community.

A diverse selection of vegetables, fruits, annuals, perennials, herbs, trees, shrubs, and house plants will be available. Additionally, we will offer rain barrels for purchase, a plant clinic to address all gardening-related inquiries, a yard sale, and a basil bar!

We are also pleased to announce that "I Can Sharpen That" will be joining us this year. Feel free to bring your gardening tools, knives, and scissors to be sharpened while you explore our large selection of plants!